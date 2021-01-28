WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott holds new conference In Odessa on Texas economy and oil and gas industry

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott will hold a roundtable discussion in Odessa on the Texas economy and the oil and gas industry on Thursday, January 27th.
Following the discussion the Governor will hold a brief press conference.
During the roundtable, the Governor will hear from oil and gas workers, energy leaders, and advocates on how Texas can continue to support the oil and gas industry and its workers in the wake of COVID-19, as well as how to ensure a more prosperous future for the state of Texas.
KCBD will livestream the news conference on Facebook and the KCBD news app.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.