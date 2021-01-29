California man wanted for Hale County murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for a man wanted for the murder of a Hale County man in November of 2020.
DPS says 23-year-old Alexander Y. Duberek of California is wanted for the Murder of Chad David Luera in Hale County on November 1.
Early in the morning on November 1, the Hale County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a deceased person and found Luera’s body beside the road on North FM 400.
DPS is currently seeking more information on Duberek, those with info leading to his whereabouts are asked to contact the Hale County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 296-2724.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.