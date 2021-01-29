City of Lubbock still doing food health inspections despite COVID-19 pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Stevan Walker, the Health Coordinator for the City of Lubbock’s Environmental Health Department said they are still performing health inspections on local restaurants despite the pandemic, but they’ve had to make a few changes.
“We never quit doing inspections,” Walker said. “We slowed down some. Obviously, there were some learning curves on how to conduct things and whatnot.”
Health inspectors moved to online reporting in 2019. When the pandemic began in 2020, they started making changes to how they were doing the inspections.
“The inspectors, of course, they’re wearing their mask. We practice social distancing,” said Walker. “Taking temperatures that we would normally do ourselves, we would make the facility take those temperatures while we’re there. Then we would come in behind them and verify that they’re thermometers correct with our own.”
The reports are available weekly on the city of Lubbock’s website. Walker says while they’re still conducting the inspections, the number of inspections is down.
“Our personnel, like many other city personnel, were recruited into other duties. We’ve got people, and still have people, that have worked contact tracing callback. We’ve worked the vaccination clinic - still working those at present. We work at the testing clinics. We work with the EOC in logistics and distribution. So, lots of brand-new duties that we got there.”
Walker said he is thankful for the cooperation from the businesses working with the inspectors.
“I would like to say thank you to the vast, vast majority of our facilities, have done everything in their power to make this work,” Walker said. “I would like to really thank our food facilities. They’ve done an excellent job.”
You can find a list of those inspection reports on the city's website.
