Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, troopers with the Department of State Health Services needs help to find a murder suspect.
- Alexander Duberek, 23, of California is wanted for the death of Chad Luera.
- Authorities found his body in Hale County in November.
- Get details here: California man wanted for Hale County murder
The mother of a Texas Tech student killed in a suspected drunken driving crash filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
- Kimerblie Dawson is suing Gabriel Zerrata and Skooners for $1 million.
- Police say Zerrata admitted to drinking at the bar before the crash that killed 19-year-old Jessica Helmers.
- Read more on that lawsuit here: Mother of Tech student killed in crash sues bar, driver for wrongful death
The State of Texas reports it has passed more than 2 million total COVID cases.
- There are currently more than 364,000 active cases in the state and more than 12,300 hospitalized patients.
- The state also reports more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.
- Get a detailed look from The Texas Tribune: Texas surpasses 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
Two cases of the South African variant of the coronavirus have been confirmed in South Carolina.
- So far, neither patient has any travel history or other connection.
- The South African variant is more contagious than the original strain.
- Read more here: Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
Lawmakers continue to bicker of President Joe Biden’s COVID relief plan.
- Republicans are calling for more targeted payments and splitting the plan into smaller parts.
- Democrats are considering pushing the bill through on their own.
- Read more here: Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split
