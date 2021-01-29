Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Search on for murder suspect, lawsuit filed after student’s death, Democrats push for passing Biden relief plan

Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | January 29, 2021 at 6:09 AM CST - Updated January 29 at 6:09 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, troopers with the Department of State Health Services needs help to find a murder suspect.

What will the weather be like today?

The mother of a Texas Tech student killed in a suspected drunken driving crash filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The State of Texas reports it has passed more than 2 million total COVID cases.

  • There are currently more than 364,000 active cases in the state and more than 12,300 hospitalized patients.
  • The state also reports more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.
  • Get a detailed look from The Texas Tribune: Texas surpasses 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases

Two cases of the South African variant of the coronavirus have been confirmed in South Carolina.

Lawmakers continue to bicker of President Joe Biden’s COVID relief plan.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.