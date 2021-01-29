First a little rain, then a lot of wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A potent winter storm remains on track to bring a few rain showers and a lot of wind to the KCBD viewing area this weekend. Here’s today’s update.
Cloudy today with a few rain drops possible. Just a bit of a breeze, generally about 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts above that range.
The afternoon will be about ten degrees warmer, with temperatures peaking in the low to mid-60s.
Spotty rain showers and a few thunderstorms are expected late this evening into the early morning hours of Saturday. Due to the spotty coverage and quick movement of the showers I expect rain totals to be light. Most areas will not receive measurable rainfall. Where rain is measured, most will be less than a tenth of an inch.
However, there may be a few isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the northeastern viewing area. If these develop, there may be isolated spots with rain totals from a tenth to a quarter inch.
Any rain will have exited to the east of the viewing area before daybreak tomorrow.
The front will pass across the KCBD viewing area tomorrow morning. It’s going to be windy. Very windy.
A High Wind Watch, expected to be elevated to a warning later today by the National Weather Service, will be in effect from 6 AM to 4 PM CST Saturday.
I now expect a westerly sustained wind of about 30 to 40 mph and gusts may exceed 60 mph.
Blowing dust is expected tomorrow, low visibility in dust is likely.
Vehicles on north-south oriented roads will be broadsided by the wind and may be difficult to control
Tomorrow is a No Burn Day.
It will remain windy through the afternoon, though speeds will gradually ease.
Winds will become light Saturday night under a clear sky.
Expect a cold morning and a cool afternoon Sunday. With a bit of a breeze, temperatures will peak in the 50s.
Another strong winter storm may affect our area next week. Watch our forecast for details and expect updates in the days ahead. That and more when you close this story and scroll down the page just a bit.
