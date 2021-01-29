LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The latest winter storm system will pass across the area over the next 24 hours bringing with it some rain and a lot of wind.
A High Wind Watch is in effect for tomorrow for most of the area as winds from the west to northwest are expected to average 35-45 mph with possible gusts near 60 mph. Along with the winds you can expect some dust to develop as the day progresses.
North to south travel will be difficult for large vehicles, trucks and rv’s on Saturday.
Winds will decrease late afternoon and will not be as strong by Sunday.
The afternoon temps will range from the upper 50s in the northwest to the upper 60s in the southern South Plains.
Colder air will move in tomorrow night with lows back in the 20s by Sunday morning and afternoon highs in the mid 50s with sunny skies.
Nice weather will return Monday through Wednesday with sunny skies and mild temperatures.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.