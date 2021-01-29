KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Arwen

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Arwen, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Arwen is a 6-month-old pit bull who has been with the shelter for almost one month.
He still has that puppy hyperness and loves to play. He is also up-to-date on his shots, is neutered and has a microchip.
Arwen’s adoption fees for Friday, Jan. 29, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
