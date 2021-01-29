Lubbock man arrested, charged with four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Brijido Marcos Trevino, 46, of Lubbock is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center. He was booked into the jail on Jan. 29, 2021.
The police report was filed in December 2020 after a runaway female made sexual assault allegations against Trevino.
The warrant for his arrest says on Feb. 1, 2018, Trevino had intercourse with a child younger than 14. The second count says he performed oral sex on the child on Jan. 1, 2018. The third count says another assault happened on July 1, 2018. The fourth count says another assault happened on March 1, 2018.
The police report says Trevino would offer the child money to be quiet. The victim told police the abuse started when she was in middle school.
Trevino spoke to police but then appeared to hold back tears and told investigators to speak with his attorney, according to the police reports.
