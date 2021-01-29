Lubbock man indicted on charges involving pornography with prepubescent minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Charles Mitchell Holloway, 37, of Lubbock was indicted in November by a federal grand jury on a charge of receipt and distribution of child pornography, and also on a charge of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.
The first count of receipt and distribution says on Aug. 19, 2020, Holloway is accused of knowingly receiving and distributing a photo of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
The count involving a prepubescent minor says Holloway is accused of possessing material which contained an image of child pornography involving a minor who was younger than 12 years of age.
Holloway appeared via video teleconference this morning at 9 a.m.
A federal magistrate will decide on Feb. 3, 2021 if Holloway will remain in jail or be allowed to post bail.
Holloway is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a hold for US Marshals. He has been in jail since Jan. 27, 2021.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.