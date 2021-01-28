Rain and Wind Moving this Way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A chilly day on the South Plains as highs remained in the upper 40s to mid 50s with winds gusting over 25 mph.
The winds will return tomorrow, along with the clouds, however, it will be warmer. I expect afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 60s over most of the area.
It will also remain mostly cloudy as moisture streams into the region ahead of a strong storm system moving this way. That system will bring us a slight chance of isolated showers and storms early Saturday.
As the storm moves east very strong winds will impact most of west Texas with speeds of 35-45 mph and higher for the South Plains.
The winds will push the clouds east and likely stir-up dust over the area Saturday afternoon. Winds will diminish some by Sunday and turn to the north with cooler air settling in.
As for the highs tomorrow and the weekend, it will be 60s Friday and Saturday and then 50s in Sunday.
The best chance for any rain, including thunderstorms will be early Saturday morning.
