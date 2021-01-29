TTU Wind Research experts chosen for industry-changing radar experiment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The federal government is investing in Texas Tech Wind Research, awarding three of its experts.
The Department of Energy has granted John Schroeder, Brian Hirth and Jerry Guynes with $2.6 million for their work on the upcoming American Wake Experiment, or “AWAKEN.”
These experts will develop a new radar and pair it with an existing one at the Reece Center.
“What we’re providing here, what we’re building and what we’re integrating for this experiment, nobody else really has the technology we have built. And so, we put two of these systems together and we can, essentially, sense the flow through the farm,” Schroeder said.
The dual-doppler radar system will make long-term measurements of wind plant flow fields.
That data will be used to better understand how one turbine negatively impacts another downstream, and even how one farm can affect another in its area.
Shroeder says this is the number one negative impact that exists in wind plants.
“Solving this is one of the most, you know, the low-hanging fruit in the industry. It would have a direct impact on essentially lowering the cost of wind energy, which benefits us all,” Schroeder added.
The professor says it’s exciting to be able to positively change the industry and being uniquely qualified for the job makes it even better.
His team has been working toward this project for several years.
“We have the expertise. We have some existing equipment and now it’s sort of time to take that to the next level in this experiment. So, we’re the natural place to go to do that,” Schroeder said.
The researchers will create the system here in Lubbock, install it North Oklahoma and then periodically visit for maintenance over the next few years.
Learn more about the project at the links below:
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.