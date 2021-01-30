Eddie McBride reflects on his career as Chamber of Commerce president & CEO

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s the twenty-third and final year for Lubbock Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, Eddie McBride.
“It’s time to move on and let somebody else have this job and have as much fun in it as I’ve had over the last 20 something years,” McBride said.
McBride will retire at the end of January 2022.
In his two decades on the job, he says he’s enjoyed working with people on a daily basis the most.
“Whenever you can help a small business, or you can help an entrepreneur continue growing their business, things of that nature, that’s always been one of the biggest things that you’re proud about. To hear the passion and they put their heart into their business, and so it really tickles you when you have an opportunity to work with them and help them succeed,” McBride said.
Since 1999, Lubbock has received a 5-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce three times. McBride has received the highest honor from Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives.
He says he’s most proud of the “Lubbock, the Giant Side of Texas” image campaign, the Imagine Lubbock Together visioning plan, and his role in the alcohol petition.
“Pretty, pretty proud of the fact that we’ve put a lot of pins in the map of Lubbock, Texas, and West Texas, to represent, and Texas Tech University. I think all in all it’s been a very, very fruitful and very positive experience for me being able to do that,” McBride said.
McBride says the decision comes from a culmination of wanting to spend more time with his family and many of his friends also retiring.
He says the transition will bring fresh ideas and allow someone to take the Chamber to the next level.
