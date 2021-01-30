High Wind Warning​​ in effect until 4:00 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front is pushing across the region, but we’ll still manage to reach the low 60s this afternoon in Lubbock. Expect sustained winds around 35-40mph. It will still be a little breezy overnight with winds around 20mph, and thanks to a reinforcing cold front, we’ll drop below freezing again. Sunday will be a bit cooler. Temperatures will climb to the 70s midweek for the first time in a while. We may hit the 70s again Thursday, depending on the timing of another cold front, which will lead us into a cooler weekend.