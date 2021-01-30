HIGH WIND WARNING today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High winds today will create hazardous travel conditions and may cause loose items on your property to become flying objects. Here’s what we expect with today’s winds, and what we expect in the days ahead.
The High Wind Warning is in effect unitl 4 PM today (Saturday) for the counties of Lubbock, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Parmer, Swisher, Castro, Floyd, Crosby, Bailey, Cochran, and Briscoe. See my recent posts on my “Steve Divine KCBD” Facebook page for warnings and advisories covering the remainder of the KCBD viewing area counties.
Westerly winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts near 60 mph are expected. Secure loose items such as lumber, patio furniture, trampolines, and garbage cans may become airborne and be a threat to life and property. Blowing dust may reduce visibility, which may vary considerably over short distances. Vehicles, especially high profile such as delivery, may be difficult to control, especially on north-south roads where they will be broadsided by the high wind.
It will remain windy through the afternoon, though speeds will gradually ease late this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 50s in the northwest to the upper 60s in the southern South Plains.
Tonight will be clear, winds light, and it will be cold with lows in the 20s.
Expect a cold morning and a cool afternoon Sunday. With a bit of a breeze, temperatures will peak in the 50s.
Seasonably mild weather returns Monday and Tuesday.
Another strong winter storm may affect our area in the days following. Watch our forecast for details and expect updates in the days ahead. That and more when you close this story and scroll down the page just a bit.
