HIGH WIND WARNING today

Westerly winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts near 60 mph are expected. Secure loose items such as lumber, patio furniture, trampolines, and garbage cans may become airborne and be a threat to life and property. Blowing dust may reduce visibility, which may vary considerably over short distances. Vehicles, especially high profile such as delivery, may be difficult to control, especially on north-south roads where they will be broadsided by the high wind.