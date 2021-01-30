Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Friday, Jan. 29

Hoop Madness Highlights for Friday, Jan. 29
By Pete Christy | January 29, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 10:49 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday night.

Hoop Madness Highlights for Friday, Jan. 29 (Part 2)

GIRLS

O’Donnell 54 Southland 17

Monterey 54 Coronado 49

Trinity Christian 54 Kingdom Prep 34

Lubbock High 48 Abilene Cooper 43

Kress 60 Amherst 19

Lubbock-Cooper 60 Abilene Wylie 45

Sundown 55 Plains 26

Plainview Christian 63 Sharp Academy 12

Petersburg 50 Lorenzo 48

New Home 91 Tahoka 32

Brownfield 76 Dimmitt 20

Vega 81 Bovina 54

Muleshoe 51 Lamesa 37

New Deal 53 Floydada 34

Abernathy 57 Roosevelt 21

Ropes 88 Post 40

Spur 57 Motley County 28

Meadow 53 Wellman-Union 41

Seminole 88 Andrews 36

Groom 27 Valley 21

Hermleigh 64 Highland 46

Sands 48 Klondike 14

Silverton 67 Hedley 20

Levelland 64 Lake View 12

Ralls 60 Hale Center 31

Big Spring 40 Snyder 37

SpringLake-Earth 75 Anton 23

Jayton 66 Patton Springs 38

Seagraves 49 Morton 39

Crosbyton 52 Wilson 9

Whiteface 68 Dawson 5

Guthrie 47 Paducah 13

Estacado 50 Sweetwater 46

Amarillo 66 Plainview 50

Littlefield 53 Denver City 31

Idalou 52 Childress 32

BOYS

O’Donnell 54 Southland 36

Amarillo 73 Plainview 55

Bovina 61 Vega 56

Kingdom Prep 83 Lubbock Titans 69

Corondo 73 Monterey 58

Farwell 65 Boys Ranch 34

Sundown 46 Plains 42

Lamesa 62 Muleshoe 47

Plainview Christian 61 Sharp Academy 14

Seagraves 48 Morton 44

Levelland 78 Lake View 57

Amherst 56 Kress 53

Abernathy 41 Roosevelt 37

New Home 67 Tahoka 54

New Deal 73 Floydada 55

Sands 45 Klondike 44

Littlefield 48 Denver City 32

Estacado 85 Sweetwater 30

Seminole 78 Andrews 39

Abilene Cooper 71 Lubbock High 32

Snyder 59 Big Spring 335

Valley 50 Groom 38

Hedley 46 Silverton 33

Ralls 67 Hale Center 31

Brownfield 52 Dimmitt 45

Crosbyton 43 Wilson 23

Jayton 67 Patton Springs 24

Meadow 60 Wellman-Union 57

SpringLake-Earth 75 Anton 24

Post 63 Ropes 42

Spur 56 Motley County 37

Whitharral 83 Loop 23

Lorenzo 59 Petersburg 54

Paducah 67 Guthrie 44

Lubbock-Cooper 52 Abilene Wylie 49

Borden County 67 Midland TLC 29

Hermleigh 48 Highland 26

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.