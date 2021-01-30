Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Friday, Jan. 29

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday night.
GIRLS
O’Donnell 54 Southland 17
Monterey 54 Coronado 49
Trinity Christian 54 Kingdom Prep 34
Lubbock High 48 Abilene Cooper 43
Kress 60 Amherst 19
Lubbock-Cooper 60 Abilene Wylie 45
Sundown 55 Plains 26
Plainview Christian 63 Sharp Academy 12
Petersburg 50 Lorenzo 48
New Home 91 Tahoka 32
Brownfield 76 Dimmitt 20
Vega 81 Bovina 54
Muleshoe 51 Lamesa 37
New Deal 53 Floydada 34
Abernathy 57 Roosevelt 21
Ropes 88 Post 40
Spur 57 Motley County 28
Meadow 53 Wellman-Union 41
Seminole 88 Andrews 36
Groom 27 Valley 21
Hermleigh 64 Highland 46
Sands 48 Klondike 14
Silverton 67 Hedley 20
Levelland 64 Lake View 12
Ralls 60 Hale Center 31
Big Spring 40 Snyder 37
SpringLake-Earth 75 Anton 23
Jayton 66 Patton Springs 38
Seagraves 49 Morton 39
Crosbyton 52 Wilson 9
Whiteface 68 Dawson 5
Guthrie 47 Paducah 13
Estacado 50 Sweetwater 46
Amarillo 66 Plainview 50
Littlefield 53 Denver City 31
Idalou 52 Childress 32
BOYS
O’Donnell 54 Southland 36
Amarillo 73 Plainview 55
Bovina 61 Vega 56
Kingdom Prep 83 Lubbock Titans 69
Corondo 73 Monterey 58
Farwell 65 Boys Ranch 34
Sundown 46 Plains 42
Lamesa 62 Muleshoe 47
Plainview Christian 61 Sharp Academy 14
Seagraves 48 Morton 44
Levelland 78 Lake View 57
Amherst 56 Kress 53
Abernathy 41 Roosevelt 37
New Home 67 Tahoka 54
New Deal 73 Floydada 55
Sands 45 Klondike 44
Littlefield 48 Denver City 32
Estacado 85 Sweetwater 30
Seminole 78 Andrews 39
Abilene Cooper 71 Lubbock High 32
Snyder 59 Big Spring 335
Valley 50 Groom 38
Hedley 46 Silverton 33
Ralls 67 Hale Center 31
Brownfield 52 Dimmitt 45
Crosbyton 43 Wilson 23
Jayton 67 Patton Springs 24
Meadow 60 Wellman-Union 57
SpringLake-Earth 75 Anton 24
Post 63 Ropes 42
Spur 56 Motley County 37
Whitharral 83 Loop 23
Lorenzo 59 Petersburg 54
Paducah 67 Guthrie 44
Lubbock-Cooper 52 Abilene Wylie 49
Borden County 67 Midland TLC 29
Hermleigh 48 Highland 26
