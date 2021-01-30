LPD: Valero robbery suspect tried to escape in stolen vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 26-year-old Summer Nicole Hernandez was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Saturday morning, charged with robbery, possession of marijuana and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Police say she entered the Valero at 5720 Spur 327 W around 11:15 p.m. Friday and ran out of the store with two Budweiser 18-packs without paying.
Here are the details as told to Lubbock police:
A friend of the cashier waiting inside the store chased Hernandez to her vehicle and kept her from closing the door on the driver’s side.
Hernandez attempted to flee the scene with the driver’s door open, driving around in circles while the man, not an employee of the store, hung on to the door and the steering wheel. He told police he was attempting to steer the vehicle and put it in park.
One of the Budweiser 18-packs fell out of the vehicle and was run over, then the man lost his grip and also fell.
A witness nearby in an EMS vehicle told police that he thought the man had been struck by Hernandez’ vehicle when he fell. The witness went to render aid while Hernandez left the vehicle and fled on foot.
Police discovered that the vehicle had just been reported stolen.
Officers later located Hernandez at Hampton Inn and Suites at 5614 Edgewood based on her description.
Officers found her with what they believed to be marijuana and found that she had an outstanding warrant.
Police say the man who tried to stop Hernandez received treatment at the scene and was not seriously injured.
Hernandez remains in jail Saturday afternoon, held on $12,500 bond.
