Lubbock Lions Club going virtual for 69th annual Pancake Festival

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 69th annual Pancake Festival is going to be a bit different this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the Lubbock Lions Club is hosting a Virtual Pancake Festival on Feb. 20 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
What started as a pancake dinner in the cafeteria of Lubbock High School almost 70 years ago has evolved into the largest pancake festival in the world. But this year, the Lubbock Lions Club is taking the fundraiser online.
“It’s not going to be the same, but life isn’t the same right now, anyway,” said Debra Perry, past President of Lubbock Lions Club. “So, at this point, let’s get creative, and still have something fun to look forward to.”
The Lions Club is trying to keep everyone safe and reduce the spread of the virus by encouraging everyone to stay at home.
“Well, considering the situation, we knew we couldn’t put that amount of people in the Civic Center all at once,” Perry said. “The chairs who talked about it in the fall, they had already decided to cancel (the event) and I actually went to him and said, ‘Why don’t we do a virtual pancake festival?’ Okay. Weird. But why not?”
So now the big question is: how? The answer: social media.
“What we’re planning on doing is actually having people prepare their pancakes at home,” Perry said. “We’ve created a Facebook event called ‘Pancakes@Home.’ We would like for people to post their pancakes. Their family having pancakes. How much bacon can you eat? How much sausage can you eat? There’s a variety of different ways that people at home can create their own pancakes.”
The Lions Club will still be accepting donations during the festival, with proceeds going to help its more than 30 charities. Perry said they hope to be serving pancakes to everyone at the event in 2022.
You can find the link to the Facebook event page here.
Don’t forget to use the #Pancakes@Home
