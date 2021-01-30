One person shot, LCSO investigating Friday night shooting in southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office reported the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in the 6400 block of CR 7415 where they say one man was shot.
According to LCSO, at approximately 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to a call for service on shots fired. Upon their arrival deputies located one male who had been shot in the residence.
The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
This case is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.