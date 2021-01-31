Cooler, less wind on Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It may be a little breezy at times, but certainly not like yesterday. Don’t expect winds to surpass 20mph today.
Also, thanks to a cold front it will be a little cooler today and into Monday. Temperatures jump Tuesday for your Groundhog Day, leaving us in the 70s for a few days before the temperature drops again for the weekend. We may see another windy day or two with the next cold front.
TODAY: Sunny, high of 57°, N 10-20.
TONIGHT: Clear, low of 28°, N 5-10mph. We’re not expecting much of a chance for rain throughout the next seven days unfortunately.
