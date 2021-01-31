The Garden offering final weekend of live music before closing its doors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Live music venue and bar, The Garden, is closing its doors.
Mark Martinez started the small business in 2017, bringing in performers from all over the state and supporting local musicians.
“The dream and the goal was to just escape from your everyday - from work, from school, from stress, and come out and listen to music. When words fail, music speaks. It’s a quote that’s been used forever and I truly believe so,” Martinez said.
But after this weekend, The Garden is shutting down.
The venue is 100 percent outdoors, fighting rain, wind and the changing seasons.
“So, to throw in COVID-19 pandemic, being shut down for close to five months during our peak season. And then having to open up at 25, 50 percent, 25, back and forth during winter in an outdoor venue. You know, it was just enough,” Martinez said.
Martinez says he couldn’t continue taking out loans with an uncertain future due to COVID-19, so this weekend, The Garden is saying farewell.
It’s attempting to float the bar, along with live music.
“We’re going to give good service. We’re going to have fun and we’re going to go out with a smile, just the way we opened the doors. We opened the doors smiling and we’re going to close them smiling,” Martinez said.
Martinez hopes people will come out for the last chance to tip his employees.
“Come tomorrow, they’re all going to either go on unemployment or try to find a job. We have merch that will help out. I’m going to donate a percentage of all my merch sales to my employees as just a thank you,” Martinez said.
He says the effects of the past year have not only hurt his staff and musicians, but sound technicians in town.
“You’ve got to support local. These small businesses, every penny, every dollar counts, no matter what. The local business is really suffering and hurting, not just in Lubbock, but around the nation,” Martinez said.
For The Garden, Martinez says it’s not goodbye, but see you later.
“I’m not selling the brand. I’m keeping my LLC. If I can come back in this location that’d be great. If not, I’d love to be back somewhere in the city. But for now, there’s no end in sight. Until it’s ready, I’d love to be back,” Martinez said.
Here’s the lineup for this weekend:
Saturday, 1/30
Colby Reeves - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Clay Gibson Band - 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, 1/31
Ryan Spivey - 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
