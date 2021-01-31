Strong winds across the South Plains Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday’s winds were definitely stronger than the typical West Texas wind, and the center of the strong winds fell right on the metro Lubbock area, from a range of 47mph here at the station up to 68mph at Reese Center.
Here’s the top 10 stronger gusts that we saw today from the TTU West Texas Mesonet.
Reese Center - 68mph
Ralls - 64mph
White River Lake - 64mph
Roaring Springs - 64mph
McAdoo - 62mph
Levelland - 61mph
Amherst - 61mph
Earth - 61mph
Abernathy - 60mph
Floydada - 60mph
Turkey - 60mph
Thankfully though, those winds will be taking a backseat for the rest of this evening and really, the first half of next week.
Temperatures will be in the 50s Sunday, 60s Monday, and maybe even some 70s by Tuesday. But after that little taste of spring, we might get reminded that winter is still here.
We’re closely watching how the models are handling a series of storms for the back half of next week and especially next weekend.
We’ll never complain about rain, and some snow is actually really good for some drought busting, but we could have travel implications if things pan out.
This is still five to nine days out though. A lot can change, but it does look like we’ll have some moisture and cold air for the systems to work with.
Until then though, the weather will be fairly calm for this time of year.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.