Strong winds across the South Plains Saturday

KCBD Weather at 6 for Saturday, Jan. 30
By Adam Young | January 30, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST - Updated January 30 at 6:45 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday’s winds were definitely stronger than the typical West Texas wind, and the center of the strong winds fell right on the metro Lubbock area, from a range of 47mph here at the station up to 68mph at Reese Center.

Here’s the top 10 stronger gusts that we saw today from the TTU West Texas Mesonet.

Reese Center - 68mph

Ralls - 64mph

White River Lake - 64mph

Roaring Springs - 64mph

McAdoo - 62mph

Levelland - 61mph

Amherst - 61mph

Earth - 61mph

Abernathy - 60mph

Floydada - 60mph

Turkey - 60mph

Thankfully though, those winds will be taking a backseat for the rest of this evening and really, the first half of next week.

Temperatures will be in the 50s Sunday, 60s Monday, and maybe even some 70s by Tuesday. But after that little taste of spring, we might get reminded that winter is still here.

We’re closely watching how the models are handling a series of storms for the back half of next week and especially next weekend.

We’ll never complain about rain, and some snow is actually really good for some drought busting, but we could have travel implications if things pan out.

This is still five to nine days out though. A lot can change, but it does look like we’ll have some moisture and cold air for the systems to work with.

Until then though, the weather will be fairly calm for this time of year.

