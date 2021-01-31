Texas Tech Police report incident of stalking after female student followed on campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Saturday, January 30, 2021, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Texas Tech Police Department received a report of a possible stalking incident.
The report indicated a female student was walking from Talkington Residence Hall when she was approached by a male.
The male followed her to the parking lot where they both entered separate vehicles.
The male followed her off campus before contact was lost.
Texas Tech Police warn if you are on campus, please pay attention to your surroundings and report anyone or anything suspicious to the Texas Tech Police Department at 806-742-3931. If you, or someone you know, has experienced this same situation while on campus, please contact the Texas Tech Police Department.
At this time there have been no other reports made to Texas Tech Police.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.