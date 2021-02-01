Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Parts of University closed after main break, winter storm passing over Northeast, Biden to meet with Republicans on COVID plan

By Michael Cantu | February 1, 2021 at 6:10 AM CST - Updated February 1 at 6:10 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, police are investigating a deadly crash in East Lubbock.

What will the weather be like today?

Driver are asked to avoid the northbound lanes of University Avenue this morning.

  • Crews are expected to begin preparing a water main break today.
  • Northbound lanes, between 40th and 47th, will be closed until repairs are finished, which could take at least three days.

A massive winter storm is passing over parts of the Northeast.

A federal mandate requiring masks on public transportation goes into effect tonight.

  • The order requires masks for all passengers, operators and workers in planes, buses, trains, taxis and ride-shares.
  • The order goes into effect just before midnight.

President Biden will meet with a group of Republican senators today to hear their stimulus proposal.

