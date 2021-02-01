Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, police are investigating a deadly crash in East Lubbock.
- Investigators say 31-year-old Julio Perez was driving west on Parkway Drive, when he struck a vehicle was parked on the shoulder.
- EMS took him to University Medical Center where he later died.
Driver are asked to avoid the northbound lanes of University Avenue this morning.
- Crews are expected to begin preparing a water main break today.
- Northbound lanes, between 40th and 47th, will be closed until repairs are finished, which could take at least three days.
A massive winter storm is passing over parts of the Northeast.
- Pennsylvania to Southern New England are expecting about one foot of snow.
- But, 18-to-24 inches could come down in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
A federal mandate requiring masks on public transportation goes into effect tonight.
- The order requires masks for all passengers, operators and workers in planes, buses, trains, taxis and ride-shares.
- The order goes into effect just before midnight.
President Biden will meet with a group of Republican senators today to hear their stimulus proposal.
- The are offering a $600 billion plan, which would cut payments for wealthier families and for re-opening schools.
- Democrats are threatening to push through a $1.9 trillion plan.
