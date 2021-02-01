KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Abbey

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Abbey, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Abbey is a 2-year-old pit mix who has been with the shelter for about three weeks.
She comes off a bit shy at first, but eventually warms up to people. She is also up-to-date on her shots, is spayed and microchipped.
Abbey’s adoption fees for Monday, Feb. 1, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Arwen
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.