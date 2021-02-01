2 Amazon facilities in Lubbock will bring 230 full-time jobs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday morning, the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance announced the expansion of a major international business in Lubbock during a news conference.
LEDA says Amazon has decided to bring two facilities to Lubbock.
The first one will be in the Lubbock Business Park with 200 full-time people to be hired; as well as 100-150 part-time jobs. This facility will be 278,000 square feet. This facility will be for sorting packages by their final destinations and will be taken to a delivery station. Construction is expected to be finished later this year, and they plan to be operational by the end of the year.
The delivery station will be located in northeast Lubbock, just off of Loop 289. This facility will provide 30 full-time positions and from 70-90 part-time positions. Amazon leased a space in that area.
LEDA officials say all of the wages will start at $15 per hour.
To apply, click here https://lubbockeda.org/jobs/.
Previous story: Amazon to build distribution warehouse in Lubbock
