Texas Tech football adds UCLA transfer Rayshad Williams in secondary

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells officially announced Monday the signing of UCLA transfer Rayshad Williams, who has inked a scholarship agreement with the university to immediately enroll for the spring semester.
Williams, the fifth transfer to join the Red Raiders from a power-five school and the second in the past week alone, will have three years of eligibility remaining at Texas Tech after making eight starts at cornerback the past three seasons with the Bruins.
“Rayshad is another impact transfer we feel will immediately boost our defense,” Wells said. “We’re fortunate to add a player with his experience that will continue to grow in this program for the next three years. We’re excited to welcome him to the Red Raider family.”
Williams appeared in 22 games the past three seasons at UCLA where he was a regular in the Bruins’ secondary. He made 42 tackles during that time, the majority of which came as a redshirt freshman in 2019 when he totaled 33 stops to go along with a pair of pass breakups. He had three pass breakups over his UCLA career after playing in six games in 2020.
All eight of Williams’ career starts occurred over the final nine games of the 2019 season as he finished tied for eighth on the team in total tackles. He redshirted the 2018 season as a true freshman after seeing action in four games early in the year against Cincinnati, Fresno State, Arizona State and Big 12 counterpart Oklahoma.
Williams made the journey across the country to UCLA after starring at Whitehaven High School in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. Williams was listed among the top prospects out of the state of Tennessee after being credited with more than 100 tackles and nine interceptions over his final two seasons. He helped lead Whitehaven to a perfect 15-0 record as a junior in 2016, which culminated with a Class 6A state title.
Williams joins an already talented class of midyear enrollees, a group that features four high school prospects and fellow transfers Malik Dunlap (N.C. State), Matt Keeler (Coffeyville C.C.), Jesiah Pierre (Florida), T.J. Storment (TCU) and Marquis Waters (Duke).
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics.