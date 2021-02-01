Virtual State of the City address scheduled for March 2

“I look forward to presenting the State of the City Address on March 2nd for this special virtual event hosted by the Lubbock Apartment Association,” said Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope. “Each year the State of the City Address is an opportunity for residents to gather, to hear an assessment of the previous year’s efforts, and to learn about Lubbock’s goals for the future. Lubbock has a bright future. The resiliency we have shown during the pandemic places us in a position for success. Please visit the Lubbock Apartment Association’s website at www.laamembers.com to learn more and RSVP for the event. It’s a great day in Lubbock, Texas.”