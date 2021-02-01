Will Prairie Dog Pete see his shadow?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The first day of February was 5 degrees warmer than normal with mostly sunny skies and a south wind.
The second or better known as Ground Hog day will even be warmer, partly cloudy and breezy.
There will be just enough clouds cover to make it so that Prairie Dog Pete may or may not see his shadow here in Lubbock. If he does, it’s more winter and if now, maybe we’ll get some warmer temps.
However, in the next two weeks it will be a trend for colder and maybe much colder temperatures for the Lone Star state.
Temps will climb to the 70s tomorrow and may even get close to the record 80 degrees set on Wednesday, set back in 1934.
After Wednesday, it’s back to winter type temps as a couple of cold fronts will knock the afternoon temperatures back to the 50s, 60s and eventually 40s by the weekend.
So, enjoy the next two days because it may be a while before it’s that warm again.
