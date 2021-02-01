Wind relief, for now

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Relief from the wind continues today, but strong winds will return later this week as another strong winter storm brushes by the KCBD viewing area. It may even bring light showers. It will bring some chilly air.
Ahead of the next cold front temperatures will be moderating. In fact, they will become quite warm for early February.
After a cold start, temperatures this afternoon will peak a few degrees above the average for the season. Highs will range from the mid-50s in the northwestern viewing area to the low 60s in the northeast. Elsewhere upper 50s to near 60 degrees will be common.
High clouds will drift overhead for a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be light this morning, then a slightly breezy this afternoon.
Tonight won’t be as cold. Lows, however, will be in the 30s. The sky will be partly cloudy, the wind light.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a somewhat breezy and seasonably warm afternoon. Highs will run ten to 15 degrees above average, ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s.
Wednesday will be even warmer. KCBD viewing area high temperatures will range from the low to upper 70s. It’s possible some spots will briefly top out near 80 degrees.
Then the next cold front arrives Thursday, bringing wind, a drop in temperatures, and our next chance of precipitation.
