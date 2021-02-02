Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance announced Amazon will create hundreds of new jobs in Lubbock.
- The company is expected to build a sortation warehouse and a delivery station.
- Amazon is currently hiring for one of the facilities.
- Read more here: 2 Amazon facilities in Lubbock will bring 230 full-time jobs
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is making an economic comeback from the pandemic.
- During his State of the State Address, he called for a balanced budget.
- He also stressed the importance of education, law enforcement and election integrity.
- Watch that speech here: Abbott hosts 2021 ‘State of the State’ Address
A massive winter storm continues to cause disruptions in the Northeast.
- Major airports have practically been shut down as more than 2 feet of snow has fallen in some areas.
- Today, that snow is expected to continue bringing another 2-to-4-inches in many places.
- Get the latest from The Associated Press: ‘A long two days’: Major storm pummels Northeast with snow
President Joe Biden says he is unwilling to pass too small a COVID-19 relief package.
- Republicans met with the president to discuss a $600 billion plan, which would reduce stimulus checks and money to re-open schools.
- Democrats are pushing a $1.9 trillion plan.
- Read those details here: Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal
President Biden will sign orders regarding the United State’s immigration system today.
- He will create a task force to reunite families separated under the zero-tolerance policy.
- The White House will also evaluate other immigration policies such as one that requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico.
- Read more here: Biden expands quick bid to undo Trump’s immigration policies
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.