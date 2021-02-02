Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Amazon to build 2 facilities in Lubbock, Abbott paints rosy picture during address, Biden unwilling to budge on COVID relief

Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | February 2, 2021 at 6:08 AM CST - Updated February 2 at 6:08 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance announced Amazon will create hundreds of new jobs in Lubbock.

What will the weather be like today?

Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is making an economic comeback from the pandemic.

A massive winter storm continues to cause disruptions in the Northeast.

President Joe Biden says he is unwilling to pass too small a COVID-19 relief package.

President Biden will sign orders regarding the United State’s immigration system today.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.