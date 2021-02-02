DFPS searching for two missing Lubbock children

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is asking for the public’s help to locate two children who were ordered into state custody by a judge in Potter County last August.
10-year-old Lilyana Florentino and 14-year-old Celeste Rodriguez and are believed to be with their mother, Christiana Rodriguez. They were last seen in the Amarillo area on Jan. 27 and were spotted in the Lubbock area in Oct. 2020.
Celeste is described as Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′0′' and weighs 115 lbs. Lilyana is described as Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′7′' and weighs 70 lbs.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the girls and their mother please contact Child Protective Services at 806-421-9349.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.