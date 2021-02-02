Grand jury indicts Lubbock man, charged in November murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted one man arrested in Bexar County for the November murder of Paul Anthony Luna.
Joshua Rosales, 29, was arrested in San Antonio on January 15. A warrant was issued for Rosales after Luna’s body was found deceased by Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies at the scene of a Halloween party on November 1, 2020.
The warrant states Luna and Rosales and another person were fighting, when Rosales shot Luna before driving away from the scene.
Bexar County records indicate Rosales was initially detained on a combined bond of $225,000 for charges of murder and continued violence against family.
Rosales is currently held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
