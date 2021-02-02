KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Aries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Aries, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Aries is a 2-year-old male pit who has been with LAS for nearly two weeks.
He is house and kennel trained, and plays well with kids and other dogs. He is also up-to-date on his vaccinations, is neutered and microchipped.
Aries’ adoption fees for Tuesday, Feb. 2, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
