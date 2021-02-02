Lubbock businesses given green light by state to increase capacity after week of low hospitalization rates

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of State Health Services issued a letter to Mayor Dan Pope and Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish Tuesday lifting economic restrictions outlined under Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order issued in October.
The letter states, any Trauma Service Area that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent, until such time as the Trauma Service Area has seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity is 15 percent or less.
“Under the criteria laid out in GA-32, your Trauma Service Area, TSA B, no longer meets the definition of a high hospitalization area and so may reopen to the higher levels allowable under GA-32.”
This includes bars at 50 percent and restaurants and businesses at 75 percent capacity effective immediately.
You can find data on hospitalizations at: dshs.texas.gov/ga32/
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.