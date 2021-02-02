Lubbock CVS Pharmacies to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock CVS Pharmacy locations will offer COVID-19 vaccinations starting Feb. 11.
Texas is among CVS Pharmacy’s initial 11 state COVID-19 vaccine rollout. 70 locations throughout Texas will administer vaccines including Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Midland, Plano, San Antonio and Waco.
As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.
Additionally, CVS Health continues to make progress in its efforts to vaccinate residents and staff at more than 2,000 long-term care facilities in Texas.
