Mule Medix educates Bailey County community and honors fallen hero

MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - Bailey County EMS has a newly named nonprofit organization to ensure the community has the knowledge to save a life before medics arrive. Plus, outside the EMS station the organization constructed a new memorial to honor Muleshoe’s Chad E. Bales, a Marine who died in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“We’re very proud of where we are and the community we live in,” Bailey County EMS Paramedic Laramie Fulcher said.
Fulcher is also the president of the Mule Medix organization, which is made up of volunteers who use their time providing education to community members on various health safety techniques.
“We just want to be there to help the community and teach CPR and ‘Stop The Bleed’ and other first aid,” Fulcher said. “We try to just help out where we can.”
Fulcher tells KCBD that Mule Medix has reached more than 400 people in surrounding schools, businesses and first responder agencies with the expedient bleeding control lessons, which is also known as “Stop The Bleed.” More than 250 have been taught CPR.
With Bailey County’s proximity to the people they serve, Fulcher says it’s in the interest of everyone to know these first aid practices.
“We’re such a rural community that in the south of the county, it’s going to take us 30 minutes to get there,” Fulcher said. “By knowing CPR, you can have bystander CPR going before we get there, and that can ultimately save a life. We’ve seen it before, even here in town, where somebody started CPR and was able to save them.”
Another community project for Mule Medix has been the construction of a memorial for LCpl Chad E. Bales. Bales who died in 2003 at just 20 years old.
Thanks to community donations, Mule Medix will dedicate the flag pole, bench and bubbling rock on Sunday, February 7 at 2 p.m.
Bales’ father Kem Bales, a paramedic, brought the idea to Mule Medix when the EMS station was in need of a place to fly the stars and stripes.
“We didn’t have a flag pole at our new station,” Fulcher said. “He said he’d like to have a memorial for him and then have a place for first responders around the community and elsewhere to have a place to kind of sit and relax after maybe a bad call or something. It gives us a place to take a breath.”
The community is also invited to visit the memorial and attend the dedication ceremony at 1315 W. American Blvd.
