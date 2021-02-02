LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Near-record warmth will spread across the KCBD viewing area in the near term. It will be followed by a cold front and some rather chilly days and cold nights.
First, the warmth
Highs today will be about 15 degrees above the average for February 2, ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s. High clouds, like yesterday, will continue to drift overhead. A breeze will develop, ranging from about 10 to 20 mph (though a little stronger over the western viewing area).
Temperatures tonight will be very mild for the time of year. Lows generally will range from the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be light.
Near-record warmth will spread across the KCBD viewing area tomorrow, Wednesday. Temperatures will peak from the mid-70s to near 80 degrees. My forecast high for Lubbock is 79°. The February 3 record is 80°, set in 1934.
Tomorrow otherwise will be partly cloudy and breezy.
Then the Wind
Wind returns Thursday with the arrival of the next cold front. I’m not expecting a repeat of Saturday, but sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts greater than 40 mph are expected and that will be enough to create some blowing dust.
And the Chill
Much cooler days and cold nights will follow. Just how much cooler, or colder, is not nailed down. Watch for updates in our forecast on-air, in-app, and right here on-line.
Phil Who?
It’s Groundhog Day. I’m well aware of its history and what it is supposed to represent. I, however, choose to think of it as paying homage to the movie “Groundhog Day”. But that’s just me.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.