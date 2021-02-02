Record Heat??

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another great day for the region with highs in the 70s, that’s about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.
More above normal temps on the way for Wednesday, before temperatures take a dive to the 50s. Ahead of the next storm system the afternoon high in Lubbock will be around 80 degrees, which is the record for the day.
By late afternoon tomorrow, colder air will be moving south into the area and temperatures will be back in the 50s on Thursday and Friday.
This is another dry cold front that will sweep across the region with gusty winds tomorrow afternoon into Thursday. The strong winds will extend into Friday keeping temps on the chilly side.
It will be a colder weekend with afternoon highs around 50 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. These numbers could change depending on how strong a surge of cold air moves into the region.
Computer models want to bring in colder air, retreat it back north, and then return it again, off and on into the weekend.
It’s looking like a day by day forecast into the weekend and early next week.
