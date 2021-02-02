13 Red Raiders edge #9 Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Getting back into Big 12 play, the 13th ranked Red Raiders were involved in another tight one possession game and they pulled out a 57-52 win over #9 Oklahoma at the United Supermarkets Arena in a Big Monday Nationally televised game.
Despite having Mac McClung, the conference’s leading scorer go scoreless in the first half, the Red Raiders led by 7 25-18 at the half.
McClung’s first points came from the free throw line with 8:50 left in the game.
Hitting two three-pointers, Kevin McCullar helped the Red Raiders open up a 10 point lead with 3 minutes to play.
Oklahoma went on a 7-0 run to get within 3 with 1:28 to go.
Terrence Shannon Jr. led the way with 15 points.
McCullar added 13 points and had 8 rebounds.
McClung went 0-7 and finished with 6 points, all from the free throw line.
The Red Raiders move to 13-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big 12. They visit Kansas State 3pm Saturday.
