#13 Red Raiders edge #9 Oklahoma
By Pete Christy | February 1, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 10:08 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Getting back into Big 12 play, the 13th ranked Red Raiders were involved in another tight one possession game and they pulled out a 57-52 win over #9 Oklahoma at the United Supermarkets Arena in a Big Monday Nationally televised game.﻿

Despite having Mac McClung, the conference’s leading scorer go scoreless in the first half, the Red Raiders led by 7 25-18 at the half.

McClung’s first points came from the free throw line with 8:50 left in the game.

Hitting two three-pointers, Kevin McCullar helped the Red Raiders open up a 10 point lead with 3 minutes to play.

Oklahoma went on a 7-0 run to get within 3 with 1:28 to go.

Terrence Shannon Jr. led the way with 15 points.

McCullar added 13 points and had 8 rebounds.

McClung went 0-7 and finished with 6 points, all from the free throw line.

The Red Raiders move to 13-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big 12. They visit Kansas State 3pm Saturday.

