Salvation Army helps people find a home of their own, furniture donations desperately needed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At least nine people have overcome their personal barriers with the support of Salvation Army and are now moving into a home to call their own.
The rapid rehousing program helps people who were once homeless have the tools to be independent and with the assistance of a case manager, stay off the streets for good.
Erica Hitt with salvation army says to enter the rapid re-housing program an individual must prove they are working towards self-improvement and growth.
“We want to make sure they have all of their credentials. They have that income coming in. We want to get them employed. A lot of the time mental health is one of the biggest issues that we see… We want to make sure that is addressed before getting them into their new home,” Hitt said.
Recently, they hired a case manager to follow up with people as they transition into permanent homes.
“They are going to be touching base with them proving that support,” Hitt said.
Hitt said following up with people helps them stay off the streets and provide support as they adjust. But most importantly, Salvation Army continues to provide a sense of community.
“A lot of these guys do not have family. So when they come through this program, they develop those relationships. We are their family,” Hitt said.
Like any family helping someone move-in, they make sure these families have a bed their first night in their new home.
“We want to furnish them with everything we have in our own home,” Hitt said.
However, since nine families are moving out of the shelter, they are in desperate need of furniture donations.
Beds, mattresses, tables, chairs, bedding and any furniture is needed to help these families feel at home.
You can donate at the salvation army donation station or drop off location on 1614 Avenue J.
