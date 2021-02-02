Two men indicted, charged in 1997 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A grand jury has indicted two men, charged with the 1997 murder of Steven Earl Johnson.
Pedro Erevia, 47, and 44-year-old Fabian Madrid were arrested in mid-January of this year, after an inmate came forward to police with information linking them to the case.
During the interview the inmate told police the dispute started because somebody broke into the home of Fabian Madrid and stole a safe. It was unclear why the men believed Johnson was the one to break into the house, but the inmate claimed Joe had shot him.
The warrant states Fabian and Joe (AKA Peanut Butter) drove to the location of Steven Earl Johnson. Johnson walked up to the car and Fabian and Joe acted like they wanted to buy drugs.
When Johnson saw the gun he turned around and attempted to run away. While Johnson went to run away, one of the men began shooting at Johnson, according to police.
The inmate stated he knew Pedro Erevia and Fabian Madrid were involved in the shooting of Johnson because they spoke about it shortly following the event.
Erevia and Madrid are currently booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. Both are being held on $150,000 bonds.
