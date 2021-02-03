Big Change Coming

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Gusty winds and a new record high temperature for Lubbock. Today’s high hit 81 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 80 degrees set in 1934.
I hope you enjoyed the day because it will be about 25 to 30 degrees colder tomorrow with winds from the north at 20-35 mph through early afternoon.
Much colder air is moving south from Canada and the arctic over the next week.
The first surge is tomorrow and additional surges will continue into the weekend.
It appears the cold air will move south, then southerly winds will push it back north, then it will move south again by Monday.
Unfortunately, the much colder air will settle into the area by early next week and stay in place for few days.
You can expect daytime highs only in the 30s possibly as early as Tuesday.
