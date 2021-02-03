Consider This: Officials Must be Accountable

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I recently heard a couple of quotes that I find extremely relevant today.
First: “democracy dies behind closed doors.”
Second: the quality of democracy and the quality of journalism are deeply entwined.”
I also find these two comments uniquely correlated to the two things plaguing the national media and government today.
Blatant bias and secret agendas, respectively.
That’s why it is more important than ever that local media do what viewers have always told us is most important. Holding elected officials accountable.
Consider this:
Holding local government accountable is not an easy undertaking. It requires major resources and a deliberate focus and commitment. And my commitment to you is to devote the means necessary to make it a priority for KCBD news.
You have seen it with our investigative stories, and you will continue to see it.
My message to elected officials: thank you for being willing to serve in what is, for the most part, a thankless job. But understand, our job is to hold you accountable for the job you were hired to do. Whether it is one dollar or ten million, your job is to be good stewards of the people’s money and to be transparent. And last i checked, most people expect a conservative approach to that process around here.
In the end: a quality democracy should be the result of local media and local government both doing their jobs… and doing them to the best of their ability.
We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at:
KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This 5600 Avenue A Lubbock, TX 79404
‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.
