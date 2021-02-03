Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Region has stayed below 15% for COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days.
- The means businesses operating at 50% can now operate at 75% percent.
- Bars can now also open to 50%.
CVS will begin administering COVID vaccines in Texas starting Feb. 11, including here in Lubbock.
- Texas is among 11 states included in the the company’s initial rollout.
- Anyone must register in advance on CVS’s website.
New data on Oxford-Astrazeneca’s COVID vaccine has been released this morning.
- The entities say it is highly effective against stopping the spread of the disease, along with increasing immunity.
- That data has yet to be peer-review, though.
- U.S. regulators are looking into possibly approving that vaccine in March.
Two agents are dead and three others injured after ambushed in Sunrise, Florida.
- The FBI tried to serve a warrant on a child pornography suspect, who began shooting through the door.
- The suspect was found dead inside the home.
President Joe Biden is pushing Congress to pass a COVID relief bill by March 14.
- Democrats are prepared to pass a $1.9 trillion plan without Republican support.
- The GOP is calling for a $600 billion plan, with limits on payments to families and schools.
