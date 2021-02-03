Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Re-openings underway as hospitalizations drop, CVS to start giving vaccine shots, deadline set for COVID relief

Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | February 3, 2021 at 6:06 AM CST - Updated February 3 at 6:06 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Region has stayed below 15% for COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days.

What will the weather be like today?

CVS will begin administering COVID vaccines in Texas starting Feb. 11, including here in Lubbock.

New data on Oxford-Astrazeneca’s COVID vaccine has been released this morning.

Two agents are dead and three others injured after ambushed in Sunrise, Florida.

President Joe Biden is pushing Congress to pass a COVID relief bill by March 14.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.