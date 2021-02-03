1 dead in fatal crash at FM 179 and Woodrow Road Tuesday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have confirmed one person has died following a fatal crash in South Lubbock Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.
Lubbock Police and EMS responded to the call for a single vehicle rollover.
The driver was heading southbound and went through the intersection of FM179 and Woodrow Road.
Patrick Lee Dorsett, 53 of Lubbock was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Traffic was diverted around the crash.
KCBD will provide more information as it is received.
