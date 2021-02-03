Experts say: open lines of communication help children speak up sooner about abuse

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many parents have wondered how their children can stay silent after experiencing abuse or an assault.
Experts say having tough conversations with our children---before--a crisis will encourage children to speak up sooner.
It is just as important to develop a relationship with our children, as it is to monitor their screen time and who they spend time with, according to Beth Robinson a professor at Lubbock Christian University and a counselor for abused children.
The best way to create an open line of communication is to slow down and be curious—step away from asking about chores and homework.
“Its kind of functional communication about have you cleaned your room, have you done this. Instead of slowing down and asking so how’s it is going. How is so and so in your life doing? How is your friend doing and you open those kinds of conversations and you listen-not lecture? Then you can use teachable moments that occur in your day-to-day life,” Robinson said.
Once you get to know your child and your child better understands you, then Robinson says you can begin to have difficult dialogues-not lectures. Understanding your child, will help them be more receptive.
“The situation with the dentist could be used by parents to open up a conversation and say “how did that happen? How could that happen with a kid? And learn from your kid. And maybe your kid will listen a little better when you say " I sure hope you would let me know if something like that happens,” Robinson said.
However, sometimes children don’t speak up—not because they fear of getting in trouble, but they fear their parents reaction. Robinson says its important to not react emotionally.
.“”So if something happens that would provokes emotion and we manage our emotions and kids see us act calm, they are going to be more comfortable talking to us as they get older.,” Robinson said.
Robinson says the most difficult conversations with kids should help us build better relationships with them.
“If we manage our emotions and were kind when we interact with them. Difficult conversations build emotionally intimate relationships with our kids,” Robinson said.
