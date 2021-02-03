2 gang members wanted on drug charges last seen in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two men with outstanding federal warrants.
Jerrell Junior Floyd, 35, is 6′3″, 275 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Teon Laqume Briley, 39, is 5′11″, 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Their last known location was in Lubbock. They are both wanted for federal conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine and cocaine base.
They are also confirmed members of the Rolling 60′s Crips gang.
If you know of their whereabouts or any information on either of them, you are urged to contact CrimeLine at 806-741-1000 or Investigator T. Williams at 806-775-7274.
