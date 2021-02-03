Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 2

By KCBD Staff | February 2, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 10:51 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Tuesday night:

GIRLS

Abilene Christian 49 Kingdom Prep 43

Southland 24 Petersburg 58

Southcrest Christian 58 All Saints 12

Monterey 38 Lubbock Cooper 81

Wilson 12 Lorenzo 79

Sudan 46 Sundown 60

Lockney 45 New Deal 46

Muleshoe 35 Dimmitt 37

Shallowater 46 Idalou 36

Smyer 49 Post 57

Crosbyton 51 O’Donnell 44

Lamesa 19 Brownfield 81

Levelland 56 Big Spring 22

Midland TLC 7 Sands 64

Frenship 73 Odessa 37

Claude 41 Silverton 23

Snyder 55 Sweetwater 37

Tulia 18 Abernathy 45

Plains 64 Morton 18

Lake View 36 Estacado 66

Wellman-Union 43 Whitharral 55

Trinity Christian 50 Lubbock Christian 78

Ropes 42 New Home 56

Paducah 22 Spur 64

Garden City 47 Klondike 33

Meadow 11 Whiteface 57

SpringLake-Earth 77 Kress 20

Coronado 60 Abilene Cooper 50

Lubbock High 18 Abilene Wylie 67

Plainview 57 Tascosa 59

Channing 8 Nazareth 100

Olton 21 Vega 43

BOYS

Ascension 31 Christ The King 63

Abilene Christian 50 Kingdom Prep 67

Odessa 66 Frenship 77

Amarillo Flames 27 Farwell 93

Tascosa 54 Plainview 65

Southland 28 Petersburg 62

Wilson 29 Lorenzo 87

Abilene Wylie 39 Lubbock High 36

Abilene Cooper 69 Coronado 58

Shallowater 74 Idalou 51

Lubbock Cooper 55 Monterey 59

Sudan 30 Sundown 76

Borden County 54 Grady 49

Hartley 20 Nazareth 73

Midland TLC 21 Sands 70

Estacado 99 Lake View 37

Sweetwater 40 Snyder 60

Lamesa 70 Brownfield 97

Smyer 39 Post 48

Lockney 58 New Deal 80

Ropes 36 New Home 88

Trinity Christian 94 Lubbock Christian 75

Paducah 62 Spur 40

SpringLake-Earth 52 Kress 37

Wellman-Union 40 Whitharral 65

Olton 67 Vega 34

