Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 2

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Tuesday night:
GIRLS
Abilene Christian 49 Kingdom Prep 43
Southland 24 Petersburg 58
Southcrest Christian 58 All Saints 12
Monterey 38 Lubbock Cooper 81
Wilson 12 Lorenzo 79
Sudan 46 Sundown 60
Lockney 45 New Deal 46
Muleshoe 35 Dimmitt 37
Shallowater 46 Idalou 36
Smyer 49 Post 57
Crosbyton 51 O’Donnell 44
Lamesa 19 Brownfield 81
Levelland 56 Big Spring 22
Midland TLC 7 Sands 64
Frenship 73 Odessa 37
Claude 41 Silverton 23
Snyder 55 Sweetwater 37
Tulia 18 Abernathy 45
Plains 64 Morton 18
Lake View 36 Estacado 66
Wellman-Union 43 Whitharral 55
Trinity Christian 50 Lubbock Christian 78
Ropes 42 New Home 56
Paducah 22 Spur 64
Garden City 47 Klondike 33
Meadow 11 Whiteface 57
SpringLake-Earth 77 Kress 20
Coronado 60 Abilene Cooper 50
Lubbock High 18 Abilene Wylie 67
Plainview 57 Tascosa 59
Channing 8 Nazareth 100
Olton 21 Vega 43
BOYS
Ascension 31 Christ The King 63
Abilene Christian 50 Kingdom Prep 67
Odessa 66 Frenship 77
Amarillo Flames 27 Farwell 93
Tascosa 54 Plainview 65
Southland 28 Petersburg 62
Wilson 29 Lorenzo 87
Abilene Wylie 39 Lubbock High 36
Abilene Cooper 69 Coronado 58
Shallowater 74 Idalou 51
Lubbock Cooper 55 Monterey 59
Sudan 30 Sundown 76
Borden County 54 Grady 49
Hartley 20 Nazareth 73
Midland TLC 21 Sands 70
Estacado 99 Lake View 37
Sweetwater 40 Snyder 60
Lamesa 70 Brownfield 97
Smyer 39 Post 48
Lockney 58 New Deal 80
Ropes 36 New Home 88
Trinity Christian 94 Lubbock Christian 75
Paducah 62 Spur 40
SpringLake-Earth 52 Kress 37
Wellman-Union 40 Whitharral 65
Olton 67 Vega 34
