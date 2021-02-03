KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brownie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Brownie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Brownie is a 2-year-old female pitbull who has been with the shelter for a little more than one month.
He is super sweet but plays rough with others. He is also up-to-date on his vaccinations, is fixed and microchipped.
Brownie’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Feb. 3, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
