LPD launches investigation after person found dead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has launched a death investigation after a person was found dead at an apartment complex on Tuesday night.
Lubbock police tweeted after 11 p.m. Tuesday and said it was on the scene at the Ashton Pointe Apartments in the 300 block of Frankford, in northwest Lubbock.
They were called around 8:30 p.m. after family members asked if they could check on someone, according to police. They arrived to find one person dead.
No other details on that persons death or identity have been released.
